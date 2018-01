The Kaskaskia College baseball program is sponsoring two baseball camps Saturday, January 13, for players in grades 5-8. A pitching camp is from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. and a hitting camp is from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. A lunch of pizza, drink, and chips will be served between the two camps. Students in the hitting camp must bring their own helmet. The cost is $35.00 for one camp or $60.00 for both. Participants must register and pay in advance. For more information, call Coach Mitch at 545-3327.