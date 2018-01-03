Lady Comets Win Tuesday

The Lady Comets varsity basketball team defeated Wesclin Tuesday night at home.

The final score was 53 to 34.

Greenville led 20 to 13 at halftime, but Wesclin cut the margin to 5 points during the third quarter.

Leading by 10 going into the fourth quarter, the Lady Comets pulled away, expanding the lead to as many as 21 points during the final 8 minutes of action.

GHS defeated Wesclin by 28-points last week in the Lebanon Tournament.

Click below to hear Coach Kolin Dothager talk about his team’s win Tuesday night, which was the Lady Comets’ 12th in 17 games this season:

Ally Cantrill was top scorer with 13 points. Megan Hallemann scored 10 and Madison Gerdes posted 9 points.

The junior varsity Lady Comets took control in the second half and defeated Wesclin 48 to 33.

Greenville High is back at home Thursday night to play Litchfield in a South Central Conference game.