The 15th annual I-70 Baseball Coaches Clinic is January 14 and 15 at Greenville High School.

The fee to attend is $50 per person. In recent years, the clinic has attracted an average of 300 coaches.

Proceeds from the clinic benefit the Greenville High School Baseball Program.

For more information visit the Internet and log onto I70 clinic.com.