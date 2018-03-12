Aces At Grizzlies Park

The Mulberry Grove Aces’ baseball players will have the thrill of playing in a minor league stadium next month.

Baseball Coach Chad Nelson said the high school boys will play at GCS Grizzlies Stadium at 4:30 PM April 13 against Morrisonville. JV and Varsity teams will play. You can get tickets from Mulberry Grove baseball players or call Nelson at 326-8221.

Click below to hear his comments:

GCS Ballpark is located in Sauget, just off Interstate 255, and is the home field for the Gateway Grizzlies, who play in the Frontier League.

Once again, the Aces play Morrisonville on Friday, April 13 at GCS Stadium.

For more information access MG Eagles Aces on Twitter or go online to www.MulberryGroveAthletics.com.