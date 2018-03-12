Bluejays In All-Star Event

Three members of the Greenville Junior High 8th grade state championship basketball team recently played in an all-star event.

Peyton McCullough, Jack Schaufelberger and Isaac Turner represented the Bluejays at the American Youth Basketball Tour All-Star Classic held at Lincoln College in Lincoln, Illinois.

They were 3 of 11 players on the South Team, which went 2 and 1 in the competition, finishing in a tie for third place.

There were 12 teams, all formed by geographical location.

Last year, the 7th grade Bluejays finished second in the Illinois Elementary School Association Class 3A Tournament, and in February they won the Class 3A state championship as 8th graders.