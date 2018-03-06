Central Girls Finish Fourth

The Breese Central girls basketball team finished 4th in the IHSA class 3A state tournament.

The Lady Cougars were defeated in the third place game, Saturday in Normal. Glenbard South beat Central 35 to 29.

The Central girls finished the season with a 29 and 5 record.

The Edwardsville girls entered the Class 4A state semifinals without a loss but were defeated twice in Normal.

The Tigers lost to Maine West in the third place game, 45 to 41, to end the season with a 30 and 2 record.

In state championship games, Peoria Richwoods beat Nazareth Academy in Class 3A, and Geneva defeated Lonbard Montini in Class 4A.