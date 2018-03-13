Comets & Aces Playing In Professional Stadiums

Both the Mulberry Grove Aces and Greenville Comets baseball teams will have the chance to play in professional stadiums next month.

The Aces will play Morrisonville Friday, April 13, at 4:30 p.m., in the GCS Ballpark, the home of the Grizzlies, in Sauget, Illinois. Both the JV and Varsity teams will play. You can get tickets from Mulberry Grove baseball players or call Chad Nelson at 326-8221.

The Greenville Comets baseball team will play the O’Fallon Panthers in Busch Stadium Sunday, April 8, immediately following the Cardinal game. Tickets are $30.00 and there are 900 tickets available. Tickets must be ordered and paid for by Friday, March 23. For more information, call Joe Alstat at 664-5580.