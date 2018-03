The Greenville Comets basketball team, which won the south Central Conference championship, has four players on the all-conference teams.

Chad Stearns, a junior forward, was selected to the all-conference first team.

Named to the second team was junior Brock Nelson.

Two GHS seniors were selected to the SCC third team. They are Lucas Carlson and Christian Moss.

The basketball Comets were 9 and 0 in conference play for the 2017-18 season.