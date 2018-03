Two members of the 2017 Greenville High School boys’ soccer team have been invited to participate in the Grace Cup game.

Justin Rieke and Cody Heckman will play in the game at Raymond Lincolnwood High School on June 2.

The Grace Cup is named for Grace Herschelman of Hillsboro, a 6-year-old girl with infantile neuroaxonal dystrophy (INAD). The game is held to raise awareness of the disease with all proceeds going for research to find a cure for I-N-A-D.