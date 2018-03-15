Comets & Other Area Players In Carlinville Rotary Club All-Star Classic

The top 60 boys’ and girls’ basketball seniors from South Central Illinois will be playing in the 16th Annual Carlinville Rotary Club All-Star Basketball Classic, sponsored by Country Financial on Sunday, March 25th at Carlinville High School. A total of 21 high schools will be represented in the event that includes 30 girls and 30 boys. The All-Star Classic is sponsored by Country Financial representatives in Greene, Macoupin, Montgomery and Sangamon counties.

Players on the girls’ West squad are Brianna Schroeder and Peyton Tisdale of Jersey Community; Sydney Cania, Sydney Bates and Emma Griffith of Carlinville; Ashley Dey and Mallory Schwegel of Bunker Hill; Isabelle Wolff of Southwestern; Kassidy Walters of Greenfield/Northwestern; Paige Niemeyer, Abbie Barber and Karli Carr of Gillespie; Kaylie Rhoades and Claire Williams of Carrollton; and Bree Barnard of North Greene. Carr will serve as honorary team captain after suffering a torn ACL five games into her senior season. Christian Burnet of Bunker Hill will coach the West All-Stars.

Players on the girls’ East team are Hannah Smith, Karlie MacKenzie and Katryel Clark of Auburn; Kayla Stauder, Taylor Lohman, Kerstyn Hughes, Alyssa Huber and McKenna Sanders of Nokomis; Sophie Starks and Cailyn Martin of North Mac; Claire Holthaus and Aubrey Funneman of Pana; Shauntaya Green and Kalie Meadows of Greenville; and Olivia Marquardt of Vandalia. Dave Farris of Auburn will coach the East All-Stars.

Officials for the girls’ game are Mike Hemberger of Auburn, George Rudis of Springfield and Doug Simmons of Springfield.

Representing the boys’ West team are Justin Bailey, Caleb Robinson, Caden Heyen and Ben Lowis of Southwestern; Michael Robbins of Gillespie, Brady Kinder of Staunton; Brett Whicker, Joshua Hopper and Jonah Hopper of North Greene; Blake Wittman and Coby Gibson of Jersey Community; Joe Fraser and Josh Hinzman of Carlinville; Ben Bayless of Greenfield/Northwestern; and Darren Spruill of East Alton-Wood River. Southwestern’s Jason Darr will coach the West All-Stars.

The East boys’ squad includes Drake Paden, Kaiden White and Peyton Tester of Hillsboro; Zayne Langellier of North Mac; Benji Eaker of Auburn; Joey Baum and Roger Conlee of Mt. Olive; Jacob Beeson of Pana; Ryan Poggenpohl and Matthew Mizera of Lincolnwood/Morrisonville; Kamden Ransdell, Austin McDowell, Hendrix Barnes and Brayden Sabol of Nokomis; and Christian Moss of Greenville. Cody Best of Mt. Olive will coach the East All-Stars.

Officials for the boys’ game are Rick Tolle of Witt, Dave Bishop of Greenfield and Austin Bishop of Greenfield.

Each game will be played in four 10-minute quarters.

The Country Financial 3-Point Shootout for the girls will begin at 4 pm., followed by the girls’ All-Star game at 4:30 pm. The Country Financial 3-Point Shootout for the boys will be held between games, starting at 6:30 pm., with the boys’ All-Star game to follow at 7:00 pm. A Slam Dunk contest will be held at halftime of the boys’ game.

At halftime of each game, the Carlinville Rotary Club will present the “Coach of the Year” awards. An MVP award will also be given following each game.

In the girls’ game last year, the East won 80-73 as Abby Brockmeyer of Litchfield/Lincolnwood led a balanced scoring attack with 15 points. Shea Sullivan of South County scored 14 points for the West and was named MVP. Daylee Denton of Pana won the Country Financial 3-point contest hitting 10 triples.

The East now leads the West 9-5 in overall series. The first girls’ game was played in 2004.

In the boys’ game last year, the West defeated the East 115-102 behind MVP Jeremy Watson of Carrollton who hit 7 treys and scored 21 points. The boys’ three-point contest was won by Nick McMillen of Pana who made 10 three-pointers. Collin Baumgartner of Southwestern won the slam dunk contest with a perfect score of 50.

The West now leads the all-time series over the East 11-4. The first boys’ game was played in 2003.

All proceeds from the day’s events will go to the Carlinville Rotary Club to help with community projects throughout the year.

Admission to the Carlinville Rotary All-Star Basketball Classic is $6 with children 6 and under admitted free.

The Carlinville Rotary Club will provide concessions with hot dogs, popcorn, and candy along with Gatorade, soda and bottled water.