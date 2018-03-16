Comets Thursday Results

In contests played Thursday by Greenville High School sports teams, the soccer girls lost to East Alton-Wood River 3 to 1. Maddie Wade had the GHS goal, her second of the young season.

The Lady Comets’ soccer team has a 1 and 1 record.

The varsity baseball Comets are also 1 and 1 after falling to Wesclin 10 to 3.

Hunter Gray had two hits including a triple and drove in a run. Grant McCullough picked up an RBI with a base hit.

The softball Lady Comets lost to Nashville to go 0 and 2 for the season.