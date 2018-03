Greenville High School’s girls track team participated in the Eastern Illinois University Indoor Track Meet Saturday.

Two athletes performed very well.

Madelyn Daiber placed second out of 44 throwers in the shot put. Her top throw of 39 feet, 9 ½ inches was a personal best.

Also recording a personal best was Alexis Feaster in the long jump. She finished third out of 22 jumpers with a distance of 17 feet, 6 inches.

As a team, the Lady Comets were 14th out of 31.