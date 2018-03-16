Egyptian Illini Conference Boys Basketball All Conference Team

The Egyptian Illini Conference Basketball All Conference Teams have been announced. Courtlyn Latham, Alex Franklin, and Joey Linnabary from Mulberry Grove were named to the first team.

The Aces won the regular season conference championship for the first time in many years. They were 4 and 0. Mulberry Grove ended up advancing to the regional championship game and had a total of 20 wins for the season.

The first team MPV is Lewis Brown from St. Elmo/Brownstown. Also representing St. Elmo/Brownstown is Isaac Maxey.

Hayden Seaton from Ramsey was named to the second team, along with Andy Goldsborough of St. Elmo/Brownstown, Colton Hill from Patoka, and Kolten Adermann, of Ramsey.

Jordan Gebke of Patoka received an honorable mention.