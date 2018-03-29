First Win For Lady Comets Soccer

The Greenville High School girls’ soccer team won its first game in the Litchfield Tournament Wednesday.

The Lady Comets blanked Taylorville 6 to 0.

Scoring two goals apiece for GHS were Hannah Simpson and Allyson Haberer. Also scoring were Maddie Wade and Brenna Weiss.

Chloe Schaufelberger recorded the shutout in goal.

The Lady Comets’ next Litchfield Tournament game is scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m. against Hillsboro.

The tourney ends Saturday with the fifth place game at 10 a.m., the third place game at noon and the championship game at 2 p.m.