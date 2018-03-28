GHS Softball Lemuel Rhodes Fundraiser

The Greenville High School softball team is asking the public to help it raise funds for the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation.

Head Coach Steve Dannaman said he and Coach Mills thought it would be a good idea to have a “Pink Bowl” game of their own. Profits from concessions at Monday’s game in Greenville will benefit the LRCF.

T-shirts have already been sold to raise funds. While there is no admission to the game, fans can help by purchasing items at the concession stand.

Coach Dannaman said the players responded enthusiastically to the idea of raising money for the cancer foundation.

Greenville and Vandalia will play softball at Vandalia April 17. Money raised then will go to the Fayette County Cancer Foundation.