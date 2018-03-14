GHS Spring Sports Underway

Three Greenville High School sports teams began their seasons Tuesday.

The soccer Lady Comets defeated Breese Central 3 to 1. Scoring goals were Allyson Haberer, Maddie Wade and Moriah Valentin.

The GHS soccer girls play at Wood River Thursday and host Metro East Lutheran Friday.

The baseball Comets were 11 to 2 winners at Wood River.

The winning pitcher was Trent Hlafka.

The Comets play at Wesclin Thursday and at Pana Friday.

The Lady Comets’ softball team lost at Wood River 12 to 1.

The first softball home game is Thursday against Nashville.