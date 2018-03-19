Lady Panthers Fourth In Nation

The Greenville University women’s basketball team finished fourth in the National Christian College Athletic Association national tournament.

Playing in the third place game Saturday morning, the Lady Panthers were defeated 76 to 65 by Emmanuel College.

Greenville ended the season with a 22 and 8 record and the regular season championship in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

The Lady Panthers have gone to the national NCCAA tournament two successive years, winning the national title in 2017.