The Okawville Rockets are the state basketball champions in Class 1A.

The Rockets beat Annawan 59 to 48 Saturday in the championship game.

Okawville ended with a 27 and 8 record. It was the first boy’s state title in Okawville history.

Sterling Newman beat Goreville for third place.

In Class 2A, Pinckneyville finished fourth, Bloomington Central third, Winnebago second and Chicago Orr first.

Winning sectional championships on Friday were Marion in Class 3A, and Belleville West in Class 4A.