Panther Named SLIAC Tennis Player Of The Week

Greenville University senior Nate Wieland, of Mascoutah, IL, has been named the Men’s Tennis Player of the Week by the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Wieland led the Panthers last week with seven combined wins; moving to 15 & 3 on the season.

Wieland, playing at #1 singles, recorded three victories. He topped Nazareth 6-2, 6-3 then defeated Messiah and Concordia by identical 6-2, 6-2 scores. Wieland teamed up with Justin Tilford to capture four more wins at #1 doubles including a blanking of Nazareth 8-0.