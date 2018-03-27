Panthers Recognized By SLIAC

Savannah Maloney, a Greenville University freshman from Edwardsville, recorded two top-three finishes at the WashU Mini Meet last weekend to take St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Women’s Field Athlete of the Week honors this week.

Maloney grabbed first place in the discus throw with a distance of 110’4″, the second longest throw in the conference this season. She also placed 3rd in the shot put with a mark of 31’6″.

Nathan Potts from the Greenville University Track and Field squad recorded a pair of second-place finishes running in the 800-meter and 1500-meter race at the WashU Mini Meet and was given an honorable mention this week from SLIAC.