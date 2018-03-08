Parr To Fight Friday Night

Pocahontas native Colin Parr has a very good career started as a mixed martial art fighter.

Parr has a big match coming up Friday night at River City Casino in St. Louis. He will go up against Evan Elder, with the two battling for a pro contract and a Shamrock Fight Club lightweight championship belt. Parr has an 8 and 1 record in MMA events.

Parr, the 26-year-old son of Chuck and Carla Parr of Pocahontas, is a 2010 graduate of Greenville High School, having played linebacker for the Comets’ football team. He was on the Greenville College football roster in 2010 before transferring to SIU-Carbondale.