Triangle Meet For GHS Track

Greenville High School hosted a triangular track meet Wednesday with Roxana and Southwestern.

The Comet boys and Lady Comet girls’ teams took first place.

The Lady Comets won 11 events including two relays.

Winning two individual events were Madelyn Daiber in the shot put and discus, Hannah Williams in the 800 meter dash and mile run, and Alexis Feaster in the 400 meter dash and long jump.

Other winners were Daisy Kaplan in the pole vault, Emma Leonhard in the two mile run, and Jacqui Sabnal in the 200 meter dash.

The Comet boys also finished first in two relays.

Four recorded individual wins. They were Hunter Matthews in the high jump, Hunter Robinson in the pole vault, Jonathan Hall in the 400 meter dash, and Isaac Green in the long jump.

The big Greenville Invitational track meet is Saturday at the high school.

32 teams will compete, 16 girls and 16 boys.

The field events begin at 9 a.m. with races getting underway at 10:45.