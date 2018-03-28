Tumblers Compete In Pana

On March 17th and 18th 66 athletes from Hilltop Elite Academy of Tumbling and Trampoline traveled to Pana High School in Pana, IL for a competition. The team overall brought home 15 first place trophies, 15 second place trophies and 23 third place trophies. All other competitors placing fourth and below receive medals. The next competition is to be held in Decatur, IL on April 7th and 8th.

PICTURED ABOVE:

Front row L-R

Kyla Greenwood, Kate Cunningham, Marisa Shipman, Hailey Laurent, Macy Claycomb, Auni Wollin, Chloe Atkins, Jack Cunningham, Myke LaChance, Gracie Chambers, Jensyn Masset, Talulla Schlemer, Gracelynn Crayne, Lainey Lessman, Mya Neely, Piper Walk

Middle row L-R

Carly Bland, Libby Watson, Bella Lueken, Jenna Durbin, Aubree Rogers, Briley Kirby, Kamdyn Putnam, Camryn Engelman, Danika Ramsey, Rylee Rogers, Kailey Weiss, Avery Maddaleno, Hannah Laurent, Autumn Wildhaber, Kaelyn Benning

Back row L-R

Summer Spencer, Hailey Christian, Chloee Kenny, Sophie Harrison, Morgan Lofland, Jordan Jacobs, Alivia Claycomb, Mickenzy Fields, Albany Kindernay, Frankie Huber, Kinsley Trader, Amya Greenwood, Maddie Lofland, Kaylee Tompkins