Athletes Advantage Offering Sports Physicals

Athletes Advantage Sports Medicine is offering sports physicals, Tuesday, June 12 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese; Thursday, June 28 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland; and Tuesday, July 10 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.

Physicals are free of charge to students entering grades 10 – 12.

Online registration is required at https://athletesadvantage.hshs.org/Home and registration opens Monday, May 14.

For more information, call Jamie at 526-5628.