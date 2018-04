The Greenville High School boys tennis team swept Hillsboro 9 to 0 Tuesday in South Central Conference action.

Singles winners for the Comets were Josh Brannon, Christopher Watterson, Zach Bohannon, Seth Owens, Daniel Kester and Lawton File.

Teaming up to claim doubles matches were Brannon and Owens, Bohannon and Watterson, and Kester and File.