Comets At Busch

The Greenville Comets’ baseball team played at Busch Stadium in St. Louis Sunday evening after the Cardinals game.

It was the seventh straight year Greenville has stepped onto the Busch Stadium field.

Playing seven innings of varsity baseball, the Comets and O’Fallon tied 1 to 1. O’Fallon is undefeated this season and GHS entered the game with a 5 and 5 record.

The Comets took the lead with a run in the first inning on a walk to Mason Johnson, a stolen base, an infield hit by Drew Frey and a RBI groundout by Christian Moss.

It remained 1 to 0 until the seventh inning when O’Fallon scored on a sacrifice fly.

The game was played in snow flurries.

Comets Head Coach Todd Hutchinson said it was an interesting game and made for an experience the players won’t forget.

Trent Hlafka pitched the first three innings, striking out six and shutting out O’Fallon on two hits and three walks.

Blake Doll tossed the final four innings, allowing a run, two hits and three walks. He struck out three batters.