Comets Baseball Defeats Pana

Lucas Carlson and Christian Moss combined to pitch a no-hitter as the Greenville Comets baseball team defeated Pana 6 to 0 Friday.

The Comets are now 1 and 0 in the South Central Conference and 5 and 5 overall.

Carlson pitched the first 5 innings against Pana and Moss tossed the final two. Pana struck out 11 times.

For the Comets, Brock Nelson had two hits and drove in two runs. Mason Johnson and Logan Doll also hit safely. Scoring runs were T.J. Zobrist and Chad Stearns, two each, plus Wil Harnetiaux and Doll.