Comets Baseball Falls To Nokomis

The Greenville baseball Comets lost at home Thursday afternoon. Nokomis defeated GHS 3 to 1.

Both teams scored in the first inning. Nokomis posted the winning run in the third inning.

Hunter Gray pitched five innings for the Comets with Blake Doll handling the final two innings on the mound.

The Comets outhit Nokomis 7 to 4, but gave up five walks. Gray had three hits at the plate for the Comets. Other hits were from Mason Johnson, Christian Moss, Logan Doll and Lucas Carlson.

Greenville is 4 and 5 for the season. The Comets host Pana this (Friday) afternoon and play at Busch Stadium in St. Louis Sunday after the Cardinals game. Sunday’s game will be broadcast on WGEL.

The junior varsity Comets beat Nokomis 14 to 1. Winning pitcher Wil Harnetiaux struck out 11. Gage Langel had three hits and Kyle Tipsword two.