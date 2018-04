The Greenville Comets’ varsity baseball team picked up a South Central Conference victory Tuesday afternoon.

The Comets topped Vandalia 6 to 4.

Mason Johnson made a diving catch with two outs in the seventh inning to preserve the win.

On offense, Trent Hlafka had two hits and drove in two runs. Logan Doll had a two-hit game and Jonathan Barnes recorded two RBIs.

Christian Moss was winning pitcher. Blake Doll earned the pitching save.

The baseball Comets play at Highland Thursday.