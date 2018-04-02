Comets Baseball Splits Two

Playing in Shelbyville Saturday, the Greenville High School baseball team split two games.

The Comets were edged by Hillsboro 7 to 6 in the first game. Mason Johnson and Christian Moss had three hits apiece.

In the second game, the Comets beat Shelbyville 14 to 0.

Moss was the winning pitcher.

Brock Nelson hit two home runs. Trent Hlafka cracked a grand slam homer.

The baseball Comets are now 3 and 4 for the season. They play at Bethalto Tuesday, host Nokomis Thursday and play at home Friday against Pana.