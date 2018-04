The Comets boys’ tennis team grabbed victories last week over Hillsboro, 8 to 1, and Granite City, 6 to 3.

In the Granite City match Josh Brannon, Zach Bohannon, Seth Owens and Lawton File won in singles. Doubles winners were Brannon and Owens, and Bohannon and Christian Earth.

The tennis Comets are at home Tuesday against Roxana, then go to Collinsville Thursday.