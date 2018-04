The Greenville High School track boys participated last week in the Keith Hall Invitational at Wesclin High School.

GHS won three events. Jonathan Hall placed first in the 800 meter run. Keith Hall is Jonathan’s grandfather, who coached track and cross country at Wesclin for many years.

Tyler Bryant won the discus and the Comets’ mile relay team finished first.

Hunter Robinson was second in the pole vault, and Hunter Matthews had a second place finish in the high jump.