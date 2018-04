Greenville’s high school boys track team won a five-team meet Tuesday at Vandalia.

The Comets accumulated 117 points. Vandalia, Pana and Shelbyville tied for second and Hillsboro was 5th.

GHS won seven events in the meet. The Comets were first in the two-mile and mile relays.

Winning individual events were Tyler Bryant in the discus, C J Hanna in the shot put, Hunter Matthews in the high jump, Lewis Tyler in the 200 meter dash, and Jonathan Hall in the 800 meter run.