GHS Soccer Field Building Completed

The restroom/storage building at the Greenville High School soccer field is completed.

The project was a partnership between the Comets Sports Boosters Club and the Bond Unit 2 Board of Education. Also cooperating with the project was the City of Greenville, regarding the extension of sewer service.

Building costs were discussed at the April meeting of the school board. They ended up more than originally planned.

The Sports Boosters Club increased its original donation from $10,000 to $18,000.

Superintendent Wes Olson recommended the district match that amount, using funds from the facility sales tax. That leaves $7,496 still to pay, which will be covered with money received by the athletic department through fundraisers.

A motion to pay $18,000 for the project was approved on a 6 to 1 vote of the board. Dan Sidwell said he was reluctantly seconding the motion, and Ashley Driemeyer voted no.

District employees also provided $12,670 worth of labor and materials for the building.

With the new restroom facility, Unit 2 will no longer have to rent portable toilets. The permanent facility can be used at soccer games, Jr. Comet football practices and other events near the field.