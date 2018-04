The Greenville High School Comets tennis team played Mt. Vernon Wednesday, at home. Mt. Vernon won the match 8-1. Winning for the Comets was Lawton Fine at #5 singles.

The Greenville High School Comets tennis team played Granite City Thursday. The Comets won the match 6-3. Singles winners were Josh Brannon, Zach Bohannon, Seth Owens, and Lawton File. The doubles teams of Brannon / Owens and Bohannon / Christian Earth also won.