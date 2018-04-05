GHS Wednesday Sports Wrap

The Greenville Comets baseball team evened its record at 4 and 4 with a 7 to 2 win Wednesday over Okawville.

Trent Hlafka was the winning pitcher with Brock Nelson tossing three innings for the save.

On offense for Greenville High, Jonathan Barnes drove in two runs, and Christian Moss produced two hits.

In girls’ soccer, the Lady Comets lost at Carlinville 6 to 0.

The softball pink game to benefit the Lem Rhodes Cancer Foundation was played in Greenville Wednesday. Vandalia defeated the Lady Comets 17 to 8.