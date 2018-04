The Greenville Comets placed first in a quadrangular track meet at Pana Thursday.

GHS totaled 93 points with Mt. Zion posting 83, Central A & M 53 and Pana 42.

First place Greenville finishes were Tyler Lewis in the 200 meter dash, Hunter Matthews in the high jump and Jonathan Hall in the 400 meter dash. The Comets also won one relay.