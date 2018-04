The Greenville Comets boys’ tennis team grabbed a victory Tuesday over Roxana 7 to 0.

Singles winners were Josh Brannon, Christopher Watterson, Zach Bohannon, Seth Owens, and Daniel Kester.

The duos of Bohannon and Owens, and Evan Oakley and Cainan Grove won doubles matches.

In high school baseball, the Comets lost to Southwestern Piasa 12 to 0.

They are now 4-1 and 1 in the South Central Conference.