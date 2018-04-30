Greenville High Weekend Sports

Mascoutah continued an outstanding baseball season Thursday with an 11 to 0 win over the Greenville Comets.

For GHS, Trent Hlafka doubled and Drew Frey had a base hit.

The loss dropped the Comets’ record to 8-12 and 2. Mascoutah is 18 and 1.

The junior varsity baseball Comets also lost 11 to 0 to the Indians. Hits for Greenville included a double for Gage Langel and a single for Ryan Heath.

In boys’ tennis, the Comets were defeated by Collinsville 7 to 2.

Winning in singles for GHS were Daniel Kester and Lawton File.