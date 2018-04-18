Greenville Teams Win Comet Open

The Comet Open was held Tuesday afternoon at the Greenville High School track.

Five teams were in the meet with the Lady Comets claiming first place by 92 points over Litchfield. The Comet boys also won, by 73 points more than Litchfield. Also in the Open were Patoka, Christ Our Rock Lutheran and First Baptist Academy of O’Fallon.

The Greenville High girls won 12 events including two relays. Alexis Feaster and Madelyn Daiber won two events apiece. Feaster’s were in the long jump and 100 meter dash. Daiber was first in the shot put and discus.

Other wins were by Kalie Meadows in the high jump, Shauntaya Green in the triple jump, Emma Leonard in the two-mile run, Eden Smith in the 300 meter hurdles, Hannah Williams in the mile run and Jaqui Sabnal in the 200 meter dash.

The Comet boys won one relay.

Brandon King finished first in both hurdles races.

Other Comet individual wins were by Hunter Matthews in the high jump, Tyler Bryant in the discus, C J Hanna in the shot put, Jonathan Hall in the 800 meter run, Robby Scharp in the 100 meter dash, Hunter Robinson in the pole vault and Colton Durbin in the 200 meter dash.

Another meet will be held Thursday at the Greenville track and the Comet Relays are Friday.