Greenville Track Invitational

It was a rainy day Saturday for the 9th annual Greenville High School Track Invitational.

A total of 28 teams, 14 girls and 14 boys, were involved.

The girls’ team winner was Mattoon with Greenville placing third.

For the boys, Pleasant Plains was the team champion and the Comets finished 8th.

GHS had 5 first place finishes and one second.

Leading the Lady Comets with individual victories were Alexis Feaster in the long jump, Madelyn Daiber in the shot put, and Hannah Williams in the 800 meter dash. Daiber placed second in the discus.

Winning events for the Comets were Hunter Matthews in the high jump and Tyler Bryant in the discus.

Pleasant Plains won the overall team trophy for most points by their boys and girls teams.