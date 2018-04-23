GU Athletic Hall Of Fame

The Greenville University Athletic Hall of Fame welcomed 5 new individuals and two teams Saturday night.

At an induction ceremony held at the Armington Center, family members and supporters of university athletics gathered to honor the inductees.

The Class of 2018 includes track athletes John Curry and Christina Niehaus Blevins, baseball player Richard Ware, softball player Sonya Jones, and Dennis Spencer, inducted in the meritorious achievement category.

Also inducted were the 1970 men’s cross country team and the 1971-72 women’s basketball team.

Timothy Daniel, a 2016 graduate of Greenville University, was presented the Order of the Orange and Black Award. He excelled on the basketball court and had a 3.98 grade point average.

The honor is given to a student-athlete representing the highest ideals of the university including model Christian integrity, athletic and academic excellence and student leadership.