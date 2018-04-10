GU Players Named Athletes Of The Week

For the second week in a row, Greenville University senior Nathan Potts, from St. Charles, MO, has been named the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Track Athlete of the Week. Potts captured another event title at the Millikin Invitational recently. He took first in the 1500-meter race with a time of 4:06.95. Potts also notched a second-place finish in the 4×400 relay, finishing with a time of 3:30.

Ben Perry, a Greenville University senior, from Edwardsville, helped the Panthers to a team win in the Millikin Big Blue Invitational with a pair of top-two finishes, earning him the title of SLIAC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week. He took first place in the Hammer Throw with a distance of 160’0″, setting a new personal best. He also took second-place in the discus with a distance of 126’10”, the second-best throw this season in the SLIAC.

GU baseball player Austin Marsh received an honorable mention from SLIAC this week, after he had three hits in each of the first two games of a series against Spalding.