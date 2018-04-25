High School Tri-County Track Meet

Greenville High School’s boys and girls track teams competed in the Tri-County Meet at Breese Central Monday.

The Comet boys finished third behind Central and Nashville while the Lady Comets were fourth as a team behind Nashville, Central and Wesclin.

First place finishes for the GHS boys were Joshua Doty in the 110 meter hurdles, L.J. Rohr in the 300 meter hurdles and Tyler Bryant in the discus.

Jonathan Hall was second in the 800 meter run, David Munshaw second in the two mile run, and Isaac Green second in the long jump.

For the Lady Comets, Madelyn Daiber won the shot put, Alexis Feaster placed first in the long jump and Shauntaya Green won the 100 meter hurdles. Hannah Williams had a second place finish in the 800 meter run.