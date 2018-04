The Greenville Comets boys’ tennis team was edged by Highland Friday on a cold a blustery day.

Highland won 5 to 4.

Claiming singles matches for Greenville were Seth Owens, Christian Earth and Evan Oakley. Zach Bohannon and Daniel Kester won in doubles for GHS.

Singles winners for Highland were Nathaniel English, Andrew Roach and Connor Barton.

English and Roach, and Zane Robertson and Dakoda Reichman (reek-man) teamed up to win doubles matches.