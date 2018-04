Former Greenville Comet pitcher Tyler Hutchinson notched his first win of the spring for SIU-Edwardsville Tuesday.

The Cougars beat Illinois State 7 to 2 in 10 innings.

Hutchinson was one of five pitchers used by SIU in the game and was the pitcher of record when his team scored 5 runs in the top of the 10th. He pitched the eighth and ninth innings, retiring all six batters he faced.

Hutchinson struck out two batters to win for the first time in nine appearances this season for the Cougars.