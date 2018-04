After winning their first game in the Litchfield Invitational, the Greenville Lady Comets soccer team was defeated Friday.

Hillsboro beat Greenville 3 to 0.

The Lady Comets were outshot 18 to 4. GHS Goalies Chloe Schaufelberger had 9 saves and Jacqueline Forys totaled 2.

Games in the Litchfield Invitational that were to be played Saturday were postponed due to the rain.

The soccer Lady Comets play at Carlinville Tuesday and host Hillsboro Thursday.