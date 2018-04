The Greenville Lady Comets track team excelled at an 18-team meet in Carlinville Saturday.

The Greenville High School squad placed second.

Hannah Williams broke her own school record in the 800 meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 28.82 seconds.

Alexis Feaster took second place in the long jump and 100 meter dash, Madelyn Daiber was second in the discus and Emma Leonard finished third in the two-mile run.

GHS was third in two relays.