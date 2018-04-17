Local Connection To Bowling Championship

A former Bond County resident is once again part of a national collegiate championship.

Sunday, Vanderbilt University won the NCAA national women’s bowling title, defeating McKendree 4 games to 3 at the Tropicana Lanes in St. Louis.

Josie Earnest Barnes is assistant coach of the Commodores and was seen often on Sunday’s telecast on ESPN.

Josie was born in Greenville and grew up in Vandalia. Her parents are Larry and Lisa Earnest.

Josie was a member of Vanderbilt’s only other national championship bowling team in 2007, being named to the all-tournament team. She has bowled professionally.

Vanderbilt is in Nashville, Tennessee.

McKendree is located at Lebanon. Its women’s bowling team won the national title in 2017 and now has a second place national finish.