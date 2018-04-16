Local Tumblers Compete In Decatur

On April 7th and 8th, 39 athletes from Hilltop Elite Academy of Tumbling and Trampoline traveled to Decatur, IL for a competition. The team overall brought home 9 first place trophies, 10 second place trophies and 10 third place trophies. All other competitors placing fourth and below receive medals. The next competition is the Southern Illinois State Meet. It is being held this weekend (April 21st and 22nd) in Pana, IL. Competitors placing fifteenth and above will have the opportunity to go onto Nationals. Nationals are the week of June 11th in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Good luck HEAT team!

PICTURED ABOVE:

Front L-R

Mila Harrell, Hailey Laurent, Gracelynn Crayne, Kate Cunningham, Gracie Chambers, Adaley Wessel, Mya Neely, Talulla Schlemer

Middle L-R

Libby Watson, Summer Spencer, Camryn Engleman, Mackenzie Harnetiaux, Jenna Durbin, Hannah Laurent, Jensyn Masset, Lainey Lessman, Auni Wollin

Back L-R

Carly Bland, Madison Lofland, Leighton Warchol, Sophie Harrison, Cate Leible, Haylee Hediger, Marcie Carroll, Morgan Lofland